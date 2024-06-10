2 Greenberg Traurig Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Attorneys Named 2024 BTI Client Service All-Stars

David A. Zetoony, U.S. co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice, and Karin E. Ross, of counsel, have been recognized in the 2024 edition of BTI Client Service All-Stars by the BTI Consulting Group. BTI states that the selection for the BTI Client Service All-Stars 2024 is done by leading decision makers who identify a small number of attorneys providing exceptional client service. This selection is based on 300 in-depth, independent interviews, conducted between May 2023 and February 2024, with top legal decision makers at the world's most demanding clients.

According to BTI Consulting Group, "This is the hardest – and most meaningful – ranking and recognition in the world. No one gets on this list unless a top legal decision maker recognizes them, without prompt or suggestion, along with a good reason why. No law firm or attorney can pay, influence, or refer themselves in. Attorneys only get on this list by outperforming everyone else."

