Adam Greene On State Privacy Laws [Podcast]

There's no General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the US. Absent a comprehensive, national privacy law, states have stepped in to fill the gap.

As Adam Greene (LinkedIn), Partner at Davis Wright Tremaine explains in this podcast, that's creating some complications. The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) already differs from subsequent laws in several states which use language reminiscent of the GDPR. And while there are many similarities, some differences are substantial. For example, some state laws are targeted at businesses, not non-profits. That's an important distinction for healthcare with so many non-profit institutions.

Perhaps the greatest challenge for organizations is figuring out which standard to follow, if any. Do they take a state-by-state approach, or one national approach based on the toughest state laws? Whatever the choice, it's important to determine what data you have since there may be limits on collection and a requirement to share that data with consumers who want to see it.

Listen in to learn more about what the states are requiring and what you need to do to meet their expectations.

