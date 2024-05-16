As the privacy and cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve in 2024, we hope you turn to this publication as a trusted resource.

Crowell & Moring's Privacy and Cybersecurity Outlook: The 2024 Landscape offers clients forward-looking analysis on the biggest trends impacting their work across the world. This first edition marks a milestone for our premier Privacy and Cybersecurity group, which was recognized in 2023 as one of the leading U.S. practices for organizations and individuals facing cybersecurity incidents, data breaches, compliance concerns, and other privacy risks.

With articles assessing legislative developments across the U.S., the EU, and the Asia-Pacific region, the Outlook reflects our practice's global footprint. The Outlook also contains pieces covering best practices to test incident response plans, a review of litigation driven by the rise of artificial intelligence, and considerations for corporations and Chief Information Security Officers to ensure compliance with data regulations.

As the privacy and cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve in 2024, we hope you turn to this publication as a trusted resource. All of the articles from the Outlook are available here:

U.S. Privacy Legislation

EU Privacy Legislation

Health Care Privacy

International Data Transfers and Policies

Artificial Intelligence in the U.S

Artificial Intelligence in Europe

Corporate

SEC Enforcement

Government Contracts

Tabletop Exercises

Critical Infrastructure

EU Cybersecurity

Global Developments

Class Actions

