ARTICLE
17 May 2024

ICO Has Concerns Over Facial Recognition Use

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
Contributor
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore
Earlier this month the UK privacy office put a stop to several related entities' use of facial recognition technologies and fingerprint monitors for their employees.
United States Privacy
Photo of Liisa M. Thomas
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Earlier this month the UK privacy office put a stop to several related entities' use of facial recognition technologies and fingerprint monitors for their employees. The UK Information Commissioner's Office found that the companies were using the tools to monitor attendance. However, the ICO felt that the companies could have used "less intrusive technologies" -like fobs or ID cards- to accomplish the same goals. In reaching its conclusion the ICO noted that employees were allegedly not given a meaningful choice, given the "imbalance of power" between the employer and the employee. And as such employees were made to feel, the ICO believed, that clocking in and out with facial recognition/fingerprint scanning was "a requirement in order to get paid."

This decision against Serco Leisure, Serco Jersey and its related entities shows a trend with data protection authorities in the employment monitoring space. The UK ICO, like many of its European counterparts, has issued a guidance on use of biometric recognition, which was released on the same day as the decision. In its guidance, the ICO outlines when and how companies can collect biometric information in compliance with UK privacy laws (and when they should not).

Putting It Into Practice: We anticipate that there will be more decisions of this nature coming from other data protection authorities, if not the UK as well. Companies who are engaging in these practices will want to review guidance like that issued by the ICO to ensure that it is collecting and using biometric information appropriately.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Liisa M. Thomas
Liisa M. Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
17 May 2024

ICO Has Concerns Over Facial Recognition Use

United States Privacy
Contributor
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More