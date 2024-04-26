Los Angeles Managing Member Joshua Briones and Associates Crystal Lopez and Nadia Zivkov co-authored an article in Bloomberg Law discussing the trend in data privacy lawsuits arising under the 1986 Electronic Communications Privacy Act, which restricts wiretapping and electronic eavesdropping.

The authors wrote, "Many businesses use various technologies to collect information about the users visiting theirwebsites—for advertising purposes and to enhance user experiences. However, due to the recent lawsuit surge, businesses should carefully review their data collection practices and policies."

