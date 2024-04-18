ARTICLE

United States: Minutes On The Matter With Daniel Cotter: History Of The Biometric Information Privacy Act (Video)

Join Daniel Cotter in his first installment of a three-part Minutes on the Matter series, "History of the Biometric Information Privacy Act." In this episode, he covers the fundamentals of the act and biometric identifiers including fingerprint scans, retina scans, and facial recognition. Watch here:

