Excerpt: "One of the most notable privacy law developments from 2023, in what was a landmark year for the field, was the passage of Washington state's My Health My Data Act ("MHMDA" or the "Act"). The My Health My Data Act represents a new category of US privacy law – one that focuses on protecting "consumer health data" that falls outside the scope of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). "Non-HIPAA" health data has been a focus for legislators and regulators in recent years (particularly the Federal Trade Commission), but the MHMDA is the first US privacy law that broadly and comprehensively develops rules for this area."

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published by The American Bar Association, April 3, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.