WilmerHale lawyers Kirk Nahra, Arianna Evers, Ali Jessani, Genesis Ruano and Samuel Kane authored Practical Guidance Practice Note for LexisNexis on privacy regulation in the US.

The article is intended to give privacy officers and other privacy professionals an overview of how commercial privacy issues are regulated in the United States.

While the article is not intended to be exhaustive in terms of all potentially applicable US privacy laws, it should provide privacy professionals with a general foundation on these issues and a starting point on how to evaluate data privacy compliance obligations for their organizations.

The United States generally regulates privacy through four main approaches: sector-specific laws, use case-specific laws, laws applicable to certain types of data (data-specific laws), and comprehensive privacy laws (at the state level). We have used this framework to summarize the laws, regulations, and issues that privacy professionals are most likely to come across in their work.

Read the publication.

