In its recently released 2024 AI Roadmap, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) discusses its commitment to the safe, secure, and responsible development and use of AI throughout the Government. One vital piece of DHS' approach is its pledge to acquire and use AI lawfully, meaning DHS will oversee its AI activities to ensure privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties are safeguarded. DHS established its policy for the agency's acquisition and use of AI back in August of 2023; but according to its 2024 Roadmap, industry can expect to see additional enterprise-wide AI policy that builds on those guiding principles and assessments of the new controls DHS is using to achieve its objectives. Check out DHS' 2024 roadmap here.

Other agencies have published their AI roadmaps as well. (See CISA and DoD).

You may also want to review the GAO's December 2023 report on Agency use of AI and the list of the Government's AI use cases.

The DHS AI roadmap will guide the department's efforts in 2024 "to strengthen our national security, improve our operations, and provide more efficient services to the American people, while upholding our commitment to protect civil rights, civil liberties, and privacy." - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas federalnewsnetwork.com/...

