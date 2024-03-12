Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice with the addition of Elizabeth (Liz) Harding as shareholder, based in the Denver office.

Harding helps clients protect and responsibly commercialize their data assets. She is licensed to practice in Colorado and the United Kingdom and focuses her cross-border practice on advising organizations on their enterprise-wide privacy compliance obligations, with a focus on advising U.S. companies on their European and UK obligations, and British companies on their U.S. privacy compliance obligations. Harding's work also rests at the intersection of data privacy and Artificial Intelligence (AI); the European Union Parliament is expected to pass a risk-based AI framework soon.

"With the strategic addition of Liz to the firm's bench, we can offer clients sophisticated legal counsel as they contend with increased European enforcement activity and multiple new EU data privacy laws expected later this year," said Dr. Viola Bensinger and Gretchen A. Ramos, global co-chairs of the firm's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice, and David A. Zetoony, co-chair of the firm's U.S. Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, in a joint statement. "We have a truly global firm with attorneys who collaborate across continents to meet the needs of our clients."

An additional facet of Harding's practice is her work in the media industry, where she assists clients on transactional and operational matters relating to their advertising and media sales business. Prior to Greenberg Traurig, Harding was a shareholder at Polsinelli, LLP.

Click here to read full GT press release.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.