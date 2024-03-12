Greenberg Traurig Data Privacy & Cybersecurity attorneys Tyler Thompson and Talia Boiangin will present the CLE webinar, "Privacy Program Management: How to Actually "DO" Privacy: Implementing a Practical Privacy Compliance Program at Any Company," on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The companies with the most successful privacy compliance programs are not the ones with the most privacy law knowledge, technical expertise, or even budget. Instead, successful privacy programs are structured for consistent, high-level execution of privacy tasks that align with legal requirements. This program will focus on practical considerations for running a top-notch privacy program. In-house counsel will learn how to structure a privacy team, leverage outside counsel, utilize privacy frameworks, track metrics, and document requirements to comply with privacy laws.

March 19, 2024

11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET

