ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Worldwide

Again, AI Does Not Change The Law: FTC Guidance On Unfair And Deceptive Practices Involving Privacy Policies Crowell & Moring LLP A February 13, 2024 Federal Trade Commission blog post titled AI (and other) Companies: Quietly Changing Your Terms of Service Could Be Unfair or Deceptive follows previous posts...

Why Data Cleanup Fails – Part Two: Buy-In Alvarez & Marsal In this series of Insights, we delve into why data cleanup efforts so often fail, despite organizations' desire to get rid of data they no longer need.

Privacy Governance And Artificial Intelligence Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP The United States does not currently have a comprehensive federal privacy law, though multiple states have begun to fill the void in the absence of federal policy.

The California Privacy Rights Act: An Overview Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart The CPRA applies to all California resident consumers, including job applicants and employees, and it also applies to business-to-business transactions. Like other consumers...

State Comprehensive Privacy Law Update – February 23, 2024 WilmerHale The early weeks of 2024 have seen continued activity on the state comprehensive privacy law front. Since our last update, at least 11 new comprehensive privacy bills have been proposed.