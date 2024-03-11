Characterized by the White House as "the most significant executive action any President has ever taken to protect Americans' data security," President Biden yesterday directed multiple departments to take actions with respect to data transfers and other activities involving countries of concern. The measure is intended to reduce the availability of personal data for use by bad actors, including foreign intelligence services, to prey on Americans with scams, blackmail, and other violations of privacy. The broad-ranging Executive Order impacts virtually all data types from genomics to geolocation and touches a wide range of industries, including investing and telecommunications. At the same time, order avoids impeding the flow of financial information or limit existing relationships between the United States and other countries. The President took this opportunity to promise to continue engagement with technology companies and other stakeholders on topics such as privacy, competition, and human rights.

Originally Published 29 February 2024

