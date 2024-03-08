ARTICLE

New Jersey and New Hampshire are the first states out of the gate in what promises to be another busy year in state privacy legislation.

On January 16, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed the New Jersey Data Privacy Act (NJDPA), making the Garden State the first to enact a comprehensive privacy law in 2024. New Hampshire is set to follow after Senate Bill 255 (SB255) passed the legislature on January 18 and is awaiting the governor's signature. Both pieces of legislation closely resemble frameworks established by other U.S. states, such as Colorado.

