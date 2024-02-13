During our annual Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Trends presentation, Michael McLaughlin, Sue Friedberg and Jennifer Oliver delved into the significant events that shaped the digital landscape of 2023 and explored what lies ahead in 2024. Macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, advancements in artificial intelligence, and the compromise of third-party vendors fueled a surge in ransomware attacks targeting organizations across every sector. As the data privacy regulatory landscape continues to evolve, organizations face a multitude of compliance challenges, including navigating 13 state data privacy laws and the US-EU Data Privacy Framework. Corresponding to the rising number of breaches and regulations, 2023 saw a rising wave of cybersecurity and data privacy litigation under state wiretapping laws and common law causes of action.

View the recording here or below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.