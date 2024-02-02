self

AppleSpotifySoundCloud

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to amend the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act Rule (COPPA Rule). The COPPA Rule applies to operators of websites and online services that are directed to children under 13 or that have "actual knowledge" they are collecting personal information from children under 13. It imposes notice, consent, data security, and data minimization requirements. Below we summarize highlights from the rulemaking.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...es-need-to-know

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.