In case you missed it, below are recent posts from Privacy World covering the latest developments on data privacy, security and innovation. Please reach out to the authors if you are interested in additional information.

2023 Cybersecurity Year In Review | Privacy World

FTC Consumer Protection and Data Protection Insights for 2024 | Privacy World

Singapore Invites International Feedback on Model Governance Framework for Generative AI | Privacy World

The Spanish Antitrust Authority (CNMC) Follows the Spanish Data Protection Authority (AEPD) and Joins Forces with Other National and International Institutions to Protect Minors on the Internet and in Social Networks | Privacy World

AEPD's Position Regarding Transparency (AIA vs. GDPR) | Privacy World

Adequate One Day Keeps Personal Data Transfer Problems (Forever) Away? Let's See What the EU Doctor Just Said | Privacy World

Government access to personal data in bank accounts: a compliance challenge for banks, and a threat to EU adequacy? | Privacy World

New Jersey's Consumer Privacy Law Signed by Governor Murphy | Privacy World

Charting the Course: Congress Progresses Towards Meaningful Action on AI | Privacy World

FBI and DOJ Issue Guidance on SEC Incident Reporting Delay Requests | Privacy World

2023 Privacy Compliance Year in Review | Privacy World

Squire Patton Boggs Lawyers to Present on Several Upcoming Webinars and Events | Privacy World

New Jersey Legislature Passes Consumer Privacy Bill | Privacy World

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.