Welcome to Holland & Knight's monthly data privacy and security news update that includes the latest in policy, regulatory updates and other significant developments. If you see anything in this report that you would like additional information on, please reach out to authors or members of Holland & Knight's Data Strategy, Security & Privacy Team.
Legislative Updates
- A Look Ahead to 2024
- FISA Temporarily Reauthorized in NDAA
- KOSA Goes Without a Floor Vote for a Second Year
- E&C Hearing and the Call for a National Data Privacy Standard
Executive and Departmental Updates
- FTC Issues Proposed Amendment to COPPA Rule
- FCC Votes to Broaden Scope of Data Breach Rules
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.