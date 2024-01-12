On the final day of the 2023 legislative session, the New Jersey Legislature granted final passage to a comprehensive privacy bill, Senate Bill 332. The bill was amended to its comprehensive framework in December 2023 before receiving same-day approval from the Senate and Assembly on January 8, 2024.

Some important featues of the bill include the concepts of "sale," "controller," and "processor" which are synonymous with other U.S. state privacy laws. In addition, the attorney general has general rule making authority and the bill includes provisions around children's privacy that align with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule.

The bill awaits final action from Gov. Phil Murphy, who has 45 days to approve, and would take effect one year after its enactment date.

