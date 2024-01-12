United States:
New Jersey Passes Comprehensive Privacy Bill
12 January 2024
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
On the final day of the 2023 legislative session, the New Jersey
Legislature granted final passage to a comprehensive privacy bill,
Senate Bill 332. The bill was amended to its
comprehensive framework in December 2023 before receiving same-day
approval from the Senate and Assembly on January 8, 2024.
Some important featues of the bill include the concepts of
"sale," "controller," and "processor"
which are synonymous with other U.S. state privacy laws. In
addition, the attorney general has general rule making authority
and the bill includes provisions around children's privacy that
align with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule.
The bill awaits final action from Gov. Phil Murphy, who has 45
days to approve, and would take effect one year after its enactment
date.
