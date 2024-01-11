In case you missed it, below are recent posts from Privacy World covering the latest developments on data privacy, security and innovation. Please reach out to the authors if you are interested in additional information.
Newly Issued Guidelines on Standard Contracts for Cross-boundary Data Flow Within the Greater Bay Area (i.e., Hong Kong, Macau and Nine Key Mainland Cities) | Privacy World
FCC Restricts Lead Gen and Makes Other Telemarketing Reforms | Privacy World
Notes from the Asia Pacific Region, December 2023 | Privacy World
Singapore to Amend Cybersecurity Law | Privacy World
The Spanish DPA's Restrictive Approach to Processing Biometric Data for Access and Attendance Control | Privacy World
Google's New Policies for Health Apps | Privacy World
EU Provisionally Reaches Political Agreement to Regulate AI | Privacy World
Singapore to Pass Comprehensive Health Data Law | Privacy World
Singapore Updates Data Privacy Rules for Healthcare Sector | Privacy World
CFPB Issues Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Open Banking | Privacy World
California Delete Act Imposes New Obligations on Data Brokers | Privacy World
Kyle Fath to Discuss California DELETE Act and Data Brokers on NAI Panel on Wednesday, December 13 | Privacy World
