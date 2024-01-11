ARTICLE

Updates To CPPA Proposed Regulations – Part 2: Risk Assessments And Automated Decisionmaking Technology Mintz The most recent meeting of the California Privacy Protection Agency was a lengthy one, with a jam-packed agenda. Part 1 of our look at what came out of that meeting is here.

Data Privacy And Security Report: November 2023 Holland & Knight Welcome back to Holland & Knight's monthly data privacy and security news update that includes the latest in policy, regulatory updates and other significant developments.

FCC Takes Bold Step In Partnering With State Attorneys General In Enforcement Activity To Protect Consumer Privacy Brown Rudnick LLP In a landmark move, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced the launch of its first-ever enforcement partnerships with state attorneys general (AGs) on privacy, data protection and cybersecurity matters.

West Virginia's Proposed State Privacy Law Klein Moynihan Turco LLP West Virginia may become the latest jurisdiction to enact a state privacy law. It is unclear which will become the next state, as at least 10 other states...

A White Castle Post-Mortem: The Prospect Of "Annihilative" Damages Under The Illinois Biometric Privacy Act Has Galvanized The Plaintiffs' Bar, But Avoiding Liability Is Manageable Ropes & Gray LLP In another explosive year for Illinois Biometric Privacy Act ("BIPA") litigation, the Illinois Supreme Court handed down a new interpretation of BIPA that multiplied the already high cost...