Looking back sometimes means looking forward. That is absolutely the case for new comprehensive data privacy statutes enacted in a number of U.S. states during 2023, including Indiana, Tennessee, Montana, Florida, Texas and Oregon. While these states have now codified a range of consumer rights with respect to their personal data, as well as new obligations imposed on covered businesses collecting and processing that data, the new laws do not take effect until the middle of 2024 or beyond. All the same, companies who may be subject to these laws in the future should start preparing now to comply with what are becoming increasingly standardized requirements across many U.S. states.
To assist our readers become more familiar with the new laws, we have prepared a summary chart below describing key features with respect to consumer rights, business obligations, and enforcement provisions. A few things jump out – for example, the laws are strikingly similar and provide consumers with nearly identical rights to request information about personal data a business is collecting and to exercise greater control over how it will be used. Covered businesses will also have largely consistent obligations with respect to personal data they are collecting with only minor variations (e.g., how often consumers may request information about their personal data, or when data impact assessments will need to be conducted, or when consent may be required for collecting a minor's information for targeted advertising purposes). Potential penalties vary somewhat but all of the states will rely on state attorneys general offices to enforce their statutes, rather than provide consumers with a private right of action.
Similar to existing state privacy laws, the new laws establish applicability thresholds described in the chart below for determining what are covered businesses subject to the statute.
|INDIANA
|
Persons that conduct business in Indiana or targeting products / services to residents in Indiana, and during a calendar year the business:
|TENNESSEE
|
Persons that conduct business in Tennessee or targeting products / services to residents in Tennessee, if, during a calendar year the company generates at least $25 million in gross annual revenue and must either:
|MONTANA
|
Persons that conduct business in Montana or targeting products / services to residents in Montana, and during a calendar year the company:
|FLORIDA
|
Persons that generate at least $1 billion in gross revenue and must either:
|TEXAS
|
Persons that:
|OREGON
|
Persons that conduct business in Oregon or that provide products / service to residents in Oregon, and during the calendar year the company:
In addition to the applicability requirements of each law, the chart below provides a snapshot of consumer rights, business obligations and enforcement provisions addressed by the new state consumer privacy laws passed in 2023. Please note that the consumer rights created by these new laws are not available with respect to personal data collected from individuals acting in a commercial context (i.e., B2B) or employment context.
|CONSUMER RIGHTS
|INDIANA
|TENNESSEE
|MONTANA
|FLORIDA
|TEXAS
|OREGON
|Right to know
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Right to access
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Right to correct
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Right to delete
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Right to portability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Right to opt out of targeted advertising
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Right to opt out of sale of personal data
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Right to opt-out of profiling
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Right to opt in for sensitive data processing
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Right to opt in or out the collection of precise geolocation data or voice recognition features
|Yes, opt in for geolocation data
|Yes, opt in for geolocation data
|Yes, opt in for geolocation data
|Yes, opt out for both
|Yes, opt in for geolocation data
|Yes, opt in for both
|BUSINESS OBLIGATIONS
|INDIANA
|TENNESSEE
|MONTANA
|FLORIDA
|TEXAS
|OREGON
|Respond to consumer requests
|Within 45 days (may be extended 45 days)
|Within 45 days (may be extended 45 days)
|Within 45 days (may be extended 45 days)
|Within 45 days (may be extended 45 days)
|Within 45 days (may be extended 45 days)
|Within 45 days
|Provide required information to consumers free of charge
|Yes, up to 1x per year
|Yes, up to 2x per year
|Yes, up to 1x per year
|Yes, up to 2x per year
|Yes, up to 2x per year
|Yes, up to 1x per year
|Authenticate requests
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Establish a process for consumers to appeal any refusal to take action
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Provide a "reasonably accessible" and clear privacy notice
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Disclose any sale of personal data or use of personal data for targeted advertising (and how to opt-out)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Conduct and document data protection impact assessments for processing activities generated:
|After December 31, 2025
|On or after July 1, 2024
|After January 1, 2025
|On or after July 1, 2023
|After July 1, 2024
|On or after July 1, 2024
|Limit collection of personal data to what is adequate, relevant and reasonably necessary in relation to the disclosed purposes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Process personal data solely for disclosed purposes or purposes compatible with disclosures, unless the consumer consents
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Do not discriminate against a consumer for exercising any consumer rights
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Obtain consent before selling or using data from users between 13 and 15 years of age for targeted advertising
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|ENFORCEMENT
|INDIANA
|TENNESSEE
|MONTANA
|FLORIDA
|TEXAS
|OREGON
|Private right of action
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Enforcement
|Attorney General
|Attorney General
|Attorney General
|Florida Department of Legal Affairs
|Attorney General
|Attorney General
|Opt-in default for sensitive data (requirement age)
|13 years of age
|13 years of age
|13 years of age
|13 years of age
|13 years of age
|13 years of age
|Right-to-cure period
|30 days
|60 days
|60 days*
|45 days
|30 days
|30 days*
|Max civil fine per violation
|$7,500
|$7,500
|None established
|$50,000
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective date
|January 1, 2026
|July 1, 2025
|October 1, 2024
|July 1, 2024
|July 1, 2024
|July 1, 2024, July 1, 2025 for non-profits
*The procedural notice and cure period will sunset on April 1, 2026 for Montana and January 1, 2026 for Oregon.
We expect that 2024 will bring new state data privacy laws, in the absence of a federal omnibus privacy statute. Watch this space.
