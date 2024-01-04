As readers of this blog will recall, the Governor of Utah signed the Utah Consumer Privacy Act ("UCPA" or the "Act") in 2022. The privacy law takes effect on December 31, 2023.

Key Points to Remember About Utah's Privacy Law

It only applies to businesses that make over $25 million in annual revenue.

It only applies to companies that conduct business within the State of Utah or target Utah residents and either: (1) control or process personal data of 100,000 or more consumers during a year; or (2) control or process personal data of 25,000 or more consumers and derive over 50% of gross revenue from the sale of this personal data.

All privacy law compliance-related complaints must be filed with the Division of Consumer Protection and will be exclusively evaluated and enforced by the Office of the Attorney General (there is no private right of action).

For a more comprehensive breakdown of Utah's privacy law, please see our prior blog.

Compliance with the various state privacy laws is essential, especially in light of the fact that at least 10 additional states are considering similar legislation.

