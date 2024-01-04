Identity theft is the act of using someone else's personal identifying information, such as bank account details, credit card number, or name, without their consent to commit fraud. These fraudulent activities can include making unauthorized purchases, opening fake accounts, or applying for credit in a victim's name.
Identity theft can have far-reaching effects on you and your money. Knowing the signs of these harmful acts can help you take the necessary steps to protect your identity.
WHAT ARE THE WARNING SIGNS OF IDENTITY THEFT?
- Unusual financial activity: You notice unauthorized transactions on your credit card bills or bank statements.
- Unexpected financial obligations: You receive unexpected calls or letters from your bank or debt collector services about a debt you do not owe.
- Unusual communication: You receive strange calls, texts, or emails from financial institutions or debt collectors about accounts or debts you do not recognize.
- Changed login information: You cannot access your online accounts, and your password or login details have been changed without your knowledge.
- IRS notification: You receive notifications from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that multiple tax returns were filed in your name or you have a salary from an employer you did not work for.
- Missing emails: You stop receiving important emails that should have otherwise arrived.
- Medical discrepancies: You notice medical discrepancies, such as being billed for healthcare services you did not receive. You may also find records in your medical history that you do not recognize.
HOW TO PREVENT IDENTITY THEFT?
- Safeguard Your Personal Information: Keep your personal documents secure. Be cautious about sharing personal details such as passwords, passports, and social security cards, especially with suspicious callers or websites.
- Control Access to Your Accounts: Use strong and unique passwords for your online accounts, and avoid using the same password across multiple accounts. Also, monitor your account activities and report any suspicious transactions.
- Protect Your Devices: Keep software and devices updated to ensure you use the latest security systems. This should be done regularly to protect against security vulnerabilities that identity thieves can exploit or manipulate.
- Secure Your Internet Connection: The internet provides identity thieves with the greatest avenues to commit crimes. The digital era has made it easier for thieves to gather personal information by hacking into systems or using malicious software to steal data.
- Be Cautious With Emails And Links: Avoid clicking on emails or links from unknown or suspicious sources. Always use secure Wi-Fi networks to avoid sharing sensitive information with the public, which may be compromised.
