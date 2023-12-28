ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In case you missed it, below are recent posts from Privacy World covering the latest developments on data privacy, security and innovation. Please reach out to the authors if you are interested in additional information.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States

12 Days Of Data Privacy Ankura Consulting Group LLC 2023 was a monumental year for privacy as we saw many U.S. states roll out privacy regulations and regulators cracking down on companies for violations.

California Privacy Protection Agency Proposes Draft Rules For Automated Decision Making, Including Artificial Intelligence K&L Gates Executive Summary: The California Privacy Protection Agency has proposed a new set of draft regulations that aim to regulate the use of artificial intelligence...

California's New Draft Regulations On AI: What You Should Know Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP This week, the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) released preliminary draft regulations on automated decisionmaking technology ( or "ADMT") that would require disclosures...

CPPA To Propose Changes To Privacy Policy Requirements Kelley Drye & Warren LLP While the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) Board's attention during its December 8 public meeting was mainly focused on preliminary draft regulations on automated decisionmaking technology (ADMT)...

CPPA Board Approves Proposal To Require Browsers To Provide Opt-Out Signals Foley & Lardner The California Privacy Protection Agency voted 5-0 to support a legislative proposal to require browsers to send an opt-out preference signal.