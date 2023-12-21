The International Advertising Association just released the latest video in its "Privacy Download" series.

In this video, Tin Kolenko, from Vukmir & Associates in Zagreb, discusses the EU Digital Services Act. Vukmir & Associates is the Croatian member of the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance.

The video is the 11th episode of IAA's "Privacy Download" series. Previous episodes have discussed privacy developments in a variety of jurisdictions around the world, including China, the United Kingdom, Argentina, the UAE, the United States, and others.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.