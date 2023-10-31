I will be in Boston next week for the IAPP's inaugural conference on AI Governance. AI raises legal issues in many areas, and privacy is among the leading areas of concern. Data set inputs including personal information, algorithmic outputs from that PI, the utilization of AI for particular functions, applying consumer rights, cross-border flows of PI to or from AI systems all raise significant privacy issues. Adding biometrics to the mix makes for the potential of exponentially higher liability risks.

I hope many friends are able to go to the conference. If you are not able to go, let me know and we can discuss AI issues and how they may affect your business, both now and down the road.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.