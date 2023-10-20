Oregon is now the 11th state to pass consumer privacy legislation in the United States. On July 18, 2023, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed into law the Oregon Consumer Privacy Act (OCPA), which will take effect in two phases: on July 1, 2024 for for-profit entities and on July 1, 2025 for covered nonprofit organizations.
OCPA's key provisions are detailed on this chart which offers a comparative review of all 11 state data privacy laws. Given the differences among these laws, compliance may present unique challenges for many companies. It may make sense for a company to gear its compliance program to the most stringent requirements across the board, rather than trying to implement varying requirements, processes and procedures for each state.
