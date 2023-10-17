On September 11, 2023, Delaware Governor John Carney signed into law the Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act (DPDPA), making Delaware the 12th state to pass consumer privacy legislation in the U.S. The DPDPA will take effect on January 25, 2025, and similar to Colorado and Oregon, it does not exempt most nonprofit organizations from its reach.
The DPDPA's key provisions are listed on this chart offering a comparative review of all 12 state data privacy laws. Given the differences among these laws, compliance may present unique challenges for many companies. It may make sense for a company to gear its compliance program to the most stringent requirements across the board, rather than trying to implement varying requirements, processes and procedures for each state.
