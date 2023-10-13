Political Law · The "Wild West" of AI Use In Campaigns
As the tide turns towards another election cycle, the explosion of artificial intelligence (AI) raises the alarms in the campaign space. Wiley's Election Law partner, Caleb Burns, moderates a discussion with Election Law partner Andrew Woodson, Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance partners Duane Pozza and Kat Scott, and Intellectual Property partner David Weslow, who helps us navigate through this new 'AI Wild West.' Hear about required disclosures related to chat bots, laws prohibiting deepfakes, clarifications on "fair use" in the copyright world, differences between for-profits and non-profits in state privacy laws, and even potential upcoming rulemaking from the Federal Election Commission itself.
