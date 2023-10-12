Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · California Just Passed SB 362: Whatever You Think About the Merits of the Law, It's a Big Deal

As we've discussed here, data brokers have been in the hot seat lately, with the enactment of new state data broker registry laws, aggressive enforcement by the FTC, a looming rulemaking by the CFPB to extend the FCRA's reach to a broader class of data brokers, multiple federal bills to restrict data broker sales, and a recent meeting at the White House to discuss "harmful data broker practices" and provide further impetus for regulation.

