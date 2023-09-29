A California judge recently entered a temporary injunction delaying the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act. The trade association, NetChoice, requested the injunction.

Before this decision, the law was to go into effect on July 1, 2024. As we wrote previously, the law would require companies providing services likely to be accessed by minors to ensure protecting minors' privacy and data. The California judge said that NetChoice has a good chance of winning its argument that this law violates the First Amendment. California Attorney General, Rob Bonta, doesn't agree with the judge's decision and plans to continue to fight it in court.

Putting it Into Practice: We will continue to monitor this development, but companies who might be covered should keep in mind the similar -and currently in effect- UK code.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.