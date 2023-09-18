The Global Online Safety Regulators Network (Network) issued a position statement on human rights and online safety regulation on September 13, 2023.

The Network is intended to facilitate a coherent international approach to online safety regulation by enabling online safety regulators to share insights, experience, and best practices. The current Network members include: the eSafety Commissioner (Australia), Coimisiún na Meán (Ireland), the Film and Publication Board (South Africa), the Korea Communications Standards Commission (Republic of Korea), the Online Safety Commission (Fiji), and Ofcom (UK).

The position statement affirms the Network's commitment to a human rights-based approach to online safety regulation and harm prevention.

In particular, the Network supports proportionate regulation that allows for freedom of expression and recognizes the "shared ethical duty for governments, regulators, businesses and service providers to preserve the human rights and dignity of users online, to mitigate and prevent online harms, and promote user safety, empowerment and autonomy." The Network also supports regulator engagement with service providers to support the development of robust safety standards, governance structures, and tools for user empowerment, among other measures.

According to the statement, the Network's approach places user safety as the "third pillar of digital trust," equal to privacy and security.

Read the full statement here.