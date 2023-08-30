For fifty years, the law concerning the protection of consumers' private information in the communications industry has been a mess. Service providers have been subjected to conflicting rules and obligations. Different federal agencies have fought turf wars over their regulatory authority. Shifting political winds have resulted in rules being proposed by one administration only to be abandoned by the next. But a new "Privacy and Data Protection Task Force" promises to finally bring some order to this regulatory chaos and provide heightened protections for the important right of consumer privacy.

