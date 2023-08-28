There are changes coming to .NL domain registrations. Beginning October 1, 2023, owners of .NL domains will no longer be able to use proxy or privacy services as the nominal registrants of their domain name. This change is intended to make domain owners more easily contactable and to prevent bad actors from dishonestly registering a domain. We encourage you to reach out to your registrar of choice to make sure any .NL domains you own are compliant with this new rule. You can find a more in-depth explanation of the changes on the registry's website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.