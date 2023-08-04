United States:
Handling The US State Privacy Law Deluge (Video)
04 August 2023
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
More and more states in the US have passed general privacy laws,
each with varying applicability thresholds, effective dates, and
obligations. This morass is making it increasingly difficult for
companies to handle. What can privacy professionals do to get
prepared? During this session, our panel will walk through methods
for:
- Providing appropriate levels and types of choice
- Handling rights requests
- Contracting with third party processors and vendors
- Crafting privacy notices that address the states' differing
requirements
- Tracking the effective dates, scope and thresholds for the
different laws
- And more
