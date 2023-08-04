ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

More and more states in the US have passed general privacy laws, each with varying applicability thresholds, effective dates, and obligations. This morass is making it increasingly difficult for companies to handle. What can privacy professionals do to get prepared? During this session, our panel will walk through methods for:

Providing appropriate levels and types of choice

Handling rights requests

Contracting with third party processors and vendors

Crafting privacy notices that address the states' differing requirements

Tracking the effective dates, scope and thresholds for the different laws

And more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.