Our Seattle partner Jake Bernstein, along with Seattle associate Eric Vicente Flores discuss the newly adopted Colorado Data Privacy Act that went into effect on 1 July 2023. This will be the third state privacy law in the US, and the second new law in 2023. Jake and Eric explain who the law applies to, along with the correlating rules and regulations.

