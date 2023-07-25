United States:
Gateway To Privacy: In The Weeds With Colorado Privacy Act Regulations (Podcast)
Our Seattle partner Jake Bernstein, along with Seattle associate
Eric Vicente Flores discuss the newly adopted Colorado Data Privacy
Act that went into effect on 1 July 2023. This will be the third
state privacy law in the US, and the second new law in 2023. Jake
and Eric explain who the law applies to, along with the correlating
rules and regulations.
