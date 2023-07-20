This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
1:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with President Isaac Herzog of the State of Israel | Oval Office
5:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a meeting with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi to discuss the widespread suffering caused by Russia's brutal war in Ukraine | Oval Office
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Cybersecurity Labeling Program for Smart Devices to Protect American Consumers
VPOTUS' Schedule*
1:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with State Attorneys General to discuss actions to address the fentanyl public health crisis | Vice President's Ceremonial Office
White House Press Briefing*
1:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday, July 17, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
- Letters to Congress on the Notification to the Congress Regarding the Secretary of the Interior's Certification Under Section 8 of the Fisherman's Protective Act of 1967, as amended
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Youth Soccer Clinic with Major League Soccer
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the Institute of Museum and Library Services 2023 National Medal Award Ceremony at the White House
- Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of Cardinal Zuppi
- Statement from Communications Director Liza Acevedo on Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff's Travel to New Zealand
- Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Attend the Opening Ceremony of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 3935 – Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh Holds a Press Briefing
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov
- Press Release: DOD Enters Agreement to Expand Capabilities for Domestic Graphite Mining and Processing for Large-Capacity Batteries
- Article: State Partnership Program Turns 30 | The DOD's National Guard State Partnership Program is Born
- Article: State Partnership Program Turns 30 | The Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program Today
- Article: State Partnership Program Turns 30 | The DOD National Guard State Partnership Program Looks to the Future
- Article: State Partnership Program Turns 30 | How DOD's National Guard State Partnership Program Works
- Article: State Partnership Program Turns 30 | A Crucial Arrow in Ukraine's Quiver
- Article: DOD Increases Military Presence Near Oman
- Article: Marines Bring the Beat to Fiesta
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Cpl. Charles Pendleton
- Press Release: General Officer Announcement
- Contracts for July 17, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Europe, Ukraine, Russia
- July 17: Statement | Russia's Suspension of Participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative
Middle East
- July 17: Statement | Joint Statement on Lebanon
Other Matters
- July 17: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
- July 17: Transcript | Secretary Antony J. Blinken's Remarks to the Press (re: Senate confirmation delays for Department nominees)
- July 17: Statement | Appointment of Ambassador Erica Barks-Ruggles as Head of the U.S. Mission to UNESCO
- July 17: Statement | U.S. Selects ES Global for the USA Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Arrives in Kyiv, Ukraine
- Press Release: The United States Provides More Than $500 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Ukraine
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with President of the ICRC Mirjana Spoljaric
- Press Release: USAID Signs a Bilateral Agreement with the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine
- Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout on Russia's Suspension of Participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council High-Level Briefing on Ukraine
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Adrian Florido of NPR's "All Things Considered"
- Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to travel to Los Angeles, California July 19-20
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea Choo Kyung-ho
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Meeting with Minister of Finance of India Nirmala Sitharaman
- Remarks by the Treasury Department's Counselor for Racial Equity Janis Bowdler at the National Fair Housing Alliance's 2023 National Conference
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Justice and Commerce and the European Commission Reaffirm Shared Values, Welcome Finalized EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework
- Press Release: Colorado Man Arrested for Attempting to Provide Material Support to a Foreign Terrorist Organization
- Press Release: Two Men Plead Guilty to $67M Medicare Fraud Scheme
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at the National Fair Housing Alliance Annual Conference
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize over $1 million in cocaine at Laredo Port of Entry (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Border Patrol Agents provide vital medical response at vehicle accident (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Commerce and Justice and the European Commission Reaffirm Shared Values, Welcome Finalized EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework
- Press Release: Data Privacy Framework Program Launches New Website Enabling U.S. Companies to Participate in Cross-Border Data Transfers
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC and Federal and State Partners to Announce Nationwide Robocall and Telemarketing Enforcement Sweep in Chicago on July 18
- Press Release: FTC Sues to Block IQVIA's Acquisition of Propel Media to Prevent Increased Concentration in Health Care Programmatic Advertising
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Reference & Information Center Petition For Rulemakings Filed
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Joint Statement by Rohit Chopra, Director of the United States Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice and Consumer Protection of the European Commission
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Recent Flooding in Vermont
- Press Release: Don't Flunk Food Safety This School Year
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Climate Modeling | A Meteorologist's Crystal Ball
- Press Release: Biden- Harris Administration Announces $150 Million for States to Train Residential Energy Efficiency Contractors Through Investing in America
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes Workplace Safety Requirements for Carbon Tetrachloride to Protect Worker Health, Fenceline Communities
- Link to other EPA press releases
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Offers Funding to Inspire Students to Become Pilots or Maintenance Technicians
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces rule expanding submission requirements for injury, illness data provided by employers in high-hazard industries
- Press Release: Retirement plan fiduciaries to pay more than $124.6M to settle lawsuits brought by U.S. Department of Labor, others
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Approves New Drug to Prevent RSV in Babies and Toddlers
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Secretary Delivers Remarks at Historic Rainbow PUSH Convention in Chicago, IL
Congressional Budget Office (CBO)
- Blog: A Call for New Research on Energy and the Environment
- Report: DECKPLATE and AMSRR: Comparing Two Ways to Measure the Availability of F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Aircraft
- Cost Estimate: Estimated Budgetary Effects of H.R. 3935, the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 2799, Expanding Access to Capital Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: S. 1510, GAO Inspector General Parity Act
- Cost Estimate: S. 1862, DHS International Cyber Partner Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: S. 1868, Secure Adjacent Federal Property Act of 2023
