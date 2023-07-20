This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

1:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with President Isaac Herzog of the State of Israel | Oval Office

5:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a meeting with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi to discuss the widespread suffering caused by Russia's brutal war in Ukraine | Oval Office

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Cybersecurity Labeling Program for Smart Devices to Protect American Consumers

VPOTUS' Schedule*

1:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with State Attorneys General to discuss actions to address the fentanyl public health crisis | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

White House Press Briefing*

1:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, July 17, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby

Letters to Congress on the Notification to the Congress Regarding the Secretary of the Interior's Certification Under Section 8 of the Fisherman's Protective Act of 1967, as amended

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Youth Soccer Clinic with Major League Soccer

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the Institute of Museum and Library Services 2023 National Medal Award Ceremony at the White House

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of Cardinal Zuppi

Statement from Communications Director Liza Acevedo on Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff's Travel to New Zealand

Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Attend the Opening Ceremony of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 3935 – Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh Holds a Press Briefing

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov

Press Release: DOD Enters Agreement to Expand Capabilities for Domestic Graphite Mining and Processing for Large-Capacity Batteries

Article: State Partnership Program Turns 30 | The DOD's National Guard State Partnership Program is Born

Article: State Partnership Program Turns 30 | The Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program Today

Article: State Partnership Program Turns 30 | The DOD National Guard State Partnership Program Looks to the Future

Article: State Partnership Program Turns 30 | How DOD's National Guard State Partnership Program Works

Article: State Partnership Program Turns 30 | A Crucial Arrow in Ukraine's Quiver

Article: DOD Increases Military Presence Near Oman

Article: Marines Bring the Beat to Fiesta

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Cpl. Charles Pendleton

Press Release: General Officer Announcement

Contracts for July 17, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

July 17: Statement | Russia's Suspension of Participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative

Middle East

July 17: Statement | Joint Statement on Lebanon

Other Matters

July 17: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

July 17: Transcript | Secretary Antony J. Blinken's Remarks to the Press (re: Senate confirmation delays for Department nominees)

July 17: Statement | Appointment of Ambassador Erica Barks-Ruggles as Head of the U.S. Mission to UNESCO

July 17: Statement | U.S. Selects ES Global for the USA Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Arrives in Kyiv, Ukraine

Press Release: The United States Provides More Than $500 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Ukraine

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with President of the ICRC Mirjana Spoljaric

Press Release: USAID Signs a Bilateral Agreement with the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout on Russia's Suspension of Participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council High-Level Briefing on Ukraine

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Adrian Florido of NPR's "All Things Considered"

Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to travel to Los Angeles, California July 19-20

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea Choo Kyung-ho

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Meeting with Minister of Finance of India Nirmala Sitharaman

Remarks by the Treasury Department's Counselor for Racial Equity Janis Bowdler at the National Fair Housing Alliance's 2023 National Conference

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Justice and Commerce and the European Commission Reaffirm Shared Values, Welcome Finalized EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework

Press Release: Colorado Man Arrested for Attempting to Provide Material Support to a Foreign Terrorist Organization

Press Release: Two Men Plead Guilty to $67M Medicare Fraud Scheme

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at the National Fair Housing Alliance Annual Conference

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize over $1 million in cocaine at Laredo Port of Entry (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Border Patrol Agents provide vital medical response at vehicle accident (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Department of Commerce

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Commerce and Justice and the European Commission Reaffirm Shared Values, Welcome Finalized EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework

Press Release: Data Privacy Framework Program Launches New Website Enabling U.S. Companies to Participate in Cross-Border Data Transfers

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC and Federal and State Partners to Announce Nationwide Robocall and Telemarketing Enforcement Sweep in Chicago on July 18

Press Release: FTC Sues to Block IQVIA's Acquisition of Propel Media to Prevent Increased Concentration in Health Care Programmatic Advertising

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Reference & Information Center Petition For Rulemakings Filed

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Joint Statement by Rohit Chopra, Director of the United States Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice and Consumer Protection of the European Commission

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Recent Flooding in Vermont

Press Release: Don't Flunk Food Safety This School Year

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Climate Modeling | A Meteorologist's Crystal Ball

Press Release: Biden- Harris Administration Announces $150 Million for States to Train Residential Energy Efficiency Contractors Through Investing in America

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes Workplace Safety Requirements for Carbon Tetrachloride to Protect Worker Health, Fenceline Communities

Link to other EPA press releases

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Offers Funding to Inspire Students to Become Pilots or Maintenance Technicians

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces rule expanding submission requirements for injury, illness data provided by employers in high-hazard industries

Press Release: Retirement plan fiduciaries to pay more than $124.6M to settle lawsuits brought by U.S. Department of Labor, others

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Approves New Drug to Prevent RSV in Babies and Toddlers

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Secretary Delivers Remarks at Historic Rainbow PUSH Convention in Chicago, IL

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

Blog: A Call for New Research on Energy and the Environment

Report: DECKPLATE and AMSRR: Comparing Two Ways to Measure the Availability of F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Aircraft

Cost Estimate: Estimated Budgetary Effects of H.R. 3935, the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 2799, Expanding Access to Capital Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: S. 1510, GAO Inspector General Parity Act

Cost Estimate: S. 1862, DHS International Cyber Partner Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: S. 1868, Secure Adjacent Federal Property Act of 2023

