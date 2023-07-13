Good news – Less documents are now needed if you are transferring personal data from the EU to the U.S.

Earlier this week the EU Commission formally adopted a new adequacy decision on the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework which means that the United States now ensures an adequate level of protection, comparable to that of the European Union, for personal data transferred from the EU to U.S. companies. Thankfully there is now no need to sign up lengthy Standard Contractual Terms! The Adequacy Decision allows self-certified companies that adhere to the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework and commit to a set of privacy obligations to receive EU personal data without having to put in place additional transfer safeguards.

Further information can be found in this Factsheet from the EU Commission, as well as in their FAQs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.