ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Data privacy case law and legislation is constantly updated in the United Kingdom and European Union to address key issues. In order to track the latest developments, we have set out a brief overview of case law updates, legislation, guidance and news.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States

Understanding The California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA): A Brief Overview With Regards To Employees Donahue Fitzgerald Attorneys The California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), often referred to as CCPA 2.0, is a significant modification of the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018.

BYOD To E-Discovery: What Happens When Employees "Scan" And Send Chats Of Company Documents Using Their Phones? Foley & Lardner We recently cautioned employers about their confidential information showing up in selfies posted online, but social media is not the only reason employees are taking photos at work.

Legal Considerations When Using Consumer Data To Train AI Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton Many companies are sitting on a trove of customer data and are realizing this data can be valuable to train artificial intelligence models.

Do Your Privacy Policy Changes Require Consumer Notice And Consent? Klein Moynihan Turco LLP Website operators may need to update their privacy policies when they make changes to their respective personal information collection, storage, sharing and usage practices.

Texas Joins The Privacy Party Seyfarth Shaw LLP The Act provides Texas consumers the ability to submit requests to exercise privacy rights, and extends to parents the ability exercise rights on behalf of their minor children.