With Danielle Miller Olofsson, Senior Associate, and Rachel Zuroff, Research & Knowledge Management Lawyer, Stikeman Elliott LLP

In this episode initially recorded in October 2022, Danielle Miller Olofsson walks us through some recent developments in privacy law in Canada and abroad and discusses the growing importance of data as a new form of value to be traded and regulated. Tune in to learn more about the California Age-appropriate Design Code, the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, and a major US decision related to personal data privacy safeguards.

