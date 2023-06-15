US state legislatures continue to consider and pass consumer privacy laws. Many of them have similarities, but they also have significant differences. The divergence in the laws can create issues in your data strategy and impact your compliance programs where more than one applies to your company.

Two more state laws will take effect on July 1 (Colorado and Connecticut) and California can begin enforcing its latest updates on July 1 as well. You still have time to consider the impacts of these changes to your business before July 1; Womble is ready to assist your organization navigate this complexity and prepare for the other laws taking effect over the next couple years.