Have No Fear, The FTC Is Here: Protecting Consumers And Regulating Privacy (Podcast)
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is known for protecting
consumers against unfair and deceptive business practices, so how
does data privacy and cybersecurity tie in to that? In this
episode, Jake Bernstein and Whitney McCollum discuss FTC's role
as the De Facto US Data Privacy Enforcer and how they are becoming
more prominent in the privacy and security sector.
