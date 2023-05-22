ARTICLE

United States: Have No Fear, The FTC Is Here: Protecting Consumers And Regulating Privacy (Podcast)

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is known for protecting consumers against unfair and deceptive business practices, so how does data privacy and cybersecurity tie in to that? In this episode, Jake Bernstein and Whitney McCollum discuss FTC's role as the De Facto US Data Privacy Enforcer and how they are becoming more prominent in the privacy and security sector.

