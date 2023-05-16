Welcome to Holland & Knight's monthly data privacy and security news update that includes the latest in policy, regulatory updates and other significant developments. If you see anything in this report that you would like additional information on, please reach out to authors or members of Holland & Knight's Data Strategy, Security & Privacy Team.

Legislative Updates

The Growing State Privacy Law Patchwork and the Potential Impact on a National Privacy Standard

House Energy and Commerce Continues Oversight Focus on Data Privacy

Senators Introduce Legislation Focused on Kids' Safety Online

Democrats Urge Administration to Confront the Influence of Big Tech During U.S. Trade Negotiations

TikTok Remains Top of Mind for Some Lawmakers

Congress Requests Briefing with CFPB Following Data Breach of 250,000 Consumers

Executive and Departmental Updates

Biden Administration Releases Joint Statement on AI

HHS Issues Proposed Rulemaking on HIPAA Reproductive Healthcare Privacy

DOJ Prepares for Data Flow Deal with the EU Despite Delays

ONC Proposes Updates to Information Blocking Regulations

DIA Publishes RFI for AI Technical Assistance, IT Support

