As U.S. privacy pros know, the past few years have seen many state privacy bills proposed but, as of January 1st, only five states had comprehensive privacy laws in effect. So far in 2023, Iowa approved its "Act relating to consumer data protection" (which we reported on here) and late last week, the Indiana Legislature passed the Indiana Consumer Data Privacy Act which is pending the governor's signature (discussed here).

Last week, the Montana House of Representatives and Senate voted unanimously to approve SB 384 (cited as Montana's "Consumer Data Privacy Act" or "MCDPA"). After several amendments by the House, the Montana Senate approved MCDPA and MCDPA is on its way to enrollment and the Governor's deck. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Information Protection Act ("TIPA") was unanimously passed by the Tennessee House on April 10th and the Tennessee Senate on April 21st.

Other states also are moving their own comprehensive consumer privacy bills through legislatures this year and other more specialized privacy laws are also in the works, such as laws focused on children, social media (e.g., Utah's Social Media Regulation Act discussed here) and health information not protected by HIPAA (Washington's My Health My Data Act). Stay tuned to find out whether the Indiana Consumer Data Privacy Act is #7 and which state wins the #8 slot. And, a federal privacy law is still on the table.

Following is the (non-inclusive) list of the bills that we are tracking.



States are moving fast in 2023 to pass comprehensive privacy laws. Privacy World will continue to cover legislative developments. If you have any questions, please contact the authors or your relationship partner at SPB.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.