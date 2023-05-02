Wilson Elser is at the forefront of Cyber Security & Data Privacy. Our practice attorneys keep abreast of the latest trends and their implications for our clients. Indeed, several of our attorneys are considered authorities on this dynamic area of law.

In this series of podcasts, four of our senior Cyber Security & Data Privacy Practice attorneys discuss trends and developments in areas critical to our clients and the broader business community.

In the third installment of the series, Jennifer Stegmaier (Partner – Chicago, IL) offers her perspectives on regulatory investigations, the attendant risks and alternative resolution strategies.

