Partners Kyle Fath and Kristin Bryan discuss the rapidly evolving realm of biometric data law. Kyle and Kristin bring unique perspectives, both from advisory and litigation standpoints, on the complex challenges and concerns associated with privacy in the area of biometrics.

In this masterclass, Kyle and Kristin focus on:

Biometric data and the current and forthcoming legal and regulatory landscape, including the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA)

A summary of litigation and regulatory trends, with a focus on BIPA class action litigation

How to provide practical and actionable advice to your business teams in the development, acquisition or licensing of biometrics or biometrics-adjacent technology

