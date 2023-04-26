To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Partners Kyle Fath and Kristin Bryan discuss the rapidly
evolving realm of biometric data law. Kyle and Kristin bring unique
perspectives, both from advisory and litigation standpoints, on the
complex challenges and concerns associated with privacy in the area
of biometrics.
In this masterclass, Kyle and Kristin focus on:
Biometric data and the current and forthcoming legal and
regulatory landscape, including the Illinois Biometric Information
Privacy Act (BIPA)
A summary of litigation and regulatory trends, with a focus on
BIPA class action litigation
How to provide practical and actionable advice to your business
teams in the development, acquisition or licensing of biometrics or
biometrics-adjacent technology



