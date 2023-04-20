Welcome back to Holland & Knight's monthly data privacy and security news update that includes the latest in policy, regulatory updates and other significant developments. If you see anything in this report that you would like additional information on, please reach out to the authors or members of Holland & Knight's Data Strategy, Security & Privacy Team.

Legislative Updates

TikTok Takes Center Stage as Lawmakers Consider Action Against Foreign Tech Over Privacy and Security Concerns

Lawmakers Call for Continued Focus on National Data Security Standard

Senators Find Common Ground on Section 230 Reform: Child Online Safety

Senate Commerce Committee Advances Smart Devices Legislation

Wyden Calls for EdTech Privacy

House Armed Services Committee Holds Hearing on Defense in the Digital Age

Executive and Departmental Updates

CFPB Finalizes Small Business Data Collection Rule

White House to Bolster PPDSA Capabilities

FTC Moves Forward on COPPA Violations Case

White House Releases National Cybersecurity Strategy

FTC Finalizes Order on Epic Games

FTC Issues RFI on Cloud Computing Providers and Data Security

