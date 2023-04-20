Welcome back to Holland & Knight's monthly data privacy and security news update that includes the latest in policy, regulatory updates and other significant developments. If you see anything in this report that you would like additional information on, please reach out to the authors or members of Holland & Knight's Data Strategy, Security & Privacy Team.
Legislative Updates
- TikTok Takes Center Stage as Lawmakers Consider Action Against Foreign Tech Over Privacy and Security Concerns
- Lawmakers Call for Continued Focus on National Data Security Standard
- Senators Find Common Ground on Section 230 Reform: Child Online Safety
- Senate Commerce Committee Advances Smart Devices Legislation
- Wyden Calls for EdTech Privacy
- House Armed Services Committee Holds Hearing on Defense in the Digital Age
Executive and Departmental Updates
- CFPB Finalizes Small Business Data Collection Rule
- White House to Bolster PPDSA Capabilities
- FTC Moves Forward on COPPA Violations Case
- White House Releases National Cybersecurity Strategy
- FTC Finalizes Order on Epic Games
- FTC Issues RFI on Cloud Computing Providers and Data Security
