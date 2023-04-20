The long-awaited California Consumer Privacy Rights Act Regulations ("CPRA Regulations" or "Regulations") have been approved by the California Office of Administrative Law. Back in July 2022, the California Privacy Protection Agency ("CPPA") initiated a formal rulemaking process to adopt regulations to implement the CPRA of 2020. Throughout the year, the CPPA Board solicited public comment and prepared revised drafts of the Regulations. The final Regulations are encompassed in a 66-page comprehensive document. For clarification, the CPPA also issued an associated "Final Statement of Reasons." The approved Regulations are effective immediately and update existing CCPA regulations.

Highlights of the Newly Approved, Final CPRA Regulations

According to Lisa Kim, the CPPA's Senior Privacy Counsel and Advisor, "[o]nce again California is leading the way in protecting consumer's privacy rights. We are excited to be the first in the nation to implement comprehensive regulations on data minimization and dark patterns." In an earlier announcement, the CPPA reported that the CCPA provides California citizens with key privacy rights, including the right to know the personal information collected about them by businesses, the right to delete that information, and the right to stop its sale to third parties.

How to Comply with the New CPRA Regulations

Over the past year, the attorneys at Klein Moynihan Turco have been preparing clients for the rollout of the final CPRA Regulations. This includes updating, and implementing new,policies and revising strategies in anticipation of the final Regulations. To be sure that your business adequately complies with California consumer data privacy rights regulations, it is essential that you evaluate your current data collection, use and sharing practices.

