Building one of the world's premiere Data Privacy, Cybersecurity and Digital Assets teams has long been a strategic priority for our firm and those paying close attention will have taken note of hires into our practice spanning the US, EMEA and APAC.

Our global team of Global Data Review Top-20-ranked "Elite" professionals keeps our clients ahead of the curve with cutting-edge transactional, regulatory, policy, cybersecurity and contentious capabilities in the world's largest and most dynamically evolving data and digital markets.

As the firm's data-related work has grown across the globe, we've seen an increase in demand in the Asia Pacific region generally, and more specifically, in Singapore.

In a continued to expansion of our capabilities across the region, we are delighted to welcome our newest colleague Charmian Aw, who joined as a partner in Singapore. Read more about Charmian and the firm's commitment to creating a premier practice that can assist multi-national clients with their full scope of global data law needs here.

Charmian's hire coincides with this year's International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Global Summit in Washington DC. This year, Squire Patton Boggs is pleased to share that multiple lawyers will represent the firm and participate in various panel discussions.

Kyle Fath will be moderating a panel on Building an AI Framework and Governance Program as part of the IAPP's first ever AI Governance Certificate Training that will take place on the Active Learning Day on Monday, April 3. Joining Kyle on the panel are Christina Montgomery, Chief Privacy Officer and AI Ethics Board Chair at IBM; David Marcos, Director, Governance & Enablement, Office of Responsible AI at Microsoft; and Kristin Johnson, Associate General Counsel, AI, Privacy, and Security at Afiniti. Kyle will also be speaking on AI and automated decision-making laws and proposed legislation as part of The State of US Privacy Law session, also taking place on the Active Learning Day.

On Wednesday, April 5, Julia Jacobson will moderate a lively discussion about the growing role of privacy and ethical data use in ESG programs, The P(rivacy) in ESG. Shari Pire, Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer for Plume Designs, and Seth Berman,Co-founder, CEO, Ethical Compass Advisors, will discuss how concepts familiar to privacy professionals – such as age-appropriate design, privacy by design and default, data ethics – can support and inform ESG reporting. Panelists also will provide some tips and tactics for an ESG-friendly privacy and digital assets program.

Additionally, Charmian will join her Squire Patton Boggs Data Practice partners at the Summit, presenting on Tuesday, April 4, on Heading East: A Global Privacy Leader's Guide to Success in Asia.

More information on the IAPP Global Privacy Summit 2023 can be found here. We look forward to connecting with clients at IAPP this week.

