Among numerous findings, our CCPA Report notes that businesses in the financial services industry are the most likely to face a CCPA claim. Our annual CCPA Litigation and Enforcement Report looks back at the third year of civil litigation and administrative enforcement related to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The publication distills salient points from more than 300 actions into key takeaways for businesses to evaluate and mitigate risks.

Read more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.